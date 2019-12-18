There's still nothing on Solaris past the v11.4 series, but Oracle is ending out 2019 with a last stable release update for the year.
Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU16 is their last planned update to Solaris in 2019. This update features some updates for Oracle VM Server on SPARC and besides that a number of package updates. Among the packages seeing updates for 11.4 SRU16 are Node.js, OpenSSL, ImageMagick, WebKitGTK4, Python 2.7, D-Bus, PHP 7, GNU Tar, and then a number of other patches seeing updates in the name of security fixes.
Solaris 11.4 users can learn more about the largely mundane SRU16 update via the Oracle Solaris blog.
