Oracle Releases Solaris 11.4 "CBE" Free For Open-Source Developers / Non-Production Use

Oracle has begun making a new version of Solaris 11.4 available for free/open-source developers and for non-production personal use. Oracle Solaris 11.4 "CBE" was announced to little fanfare last month for what many open-source OS enthusiasts will likely argue is too little, too late.Oracle Solaris 11.4 CBE was announced at the start of March but slipping under my radar until mentioned by a Phoronix reader today. Solaris 11.4 CBE is the "Common Build Environment" and intended for open-source developers and strictly non-production personal use... That is if you want Solaris for new installs in 2022.



