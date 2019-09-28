Oracle Reaffirms Supporting Solaris 11 Through Part Of The Next Decade

Oracle has reaffirmed their "long term commitment to deliver innovation on Oracle Solaris" though it still doesn't look like anything past Solaris 11 will materialize.
Solaris 11 is eight years old and while Oracle has made incremental improvements to it, there still is no signs of Solaris 12 or "Solaris-Next" as some previous road-maps had referenced. Oracle on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Solaris 11 through 2031~2034 depending upon the support agreement.
They intend to offer Oracle Premiere Support for Oracle Solaris 11 until 2031 while Oracle Extended Support will be offered until 2034.
That's with their "long term commitment to deliver innovation on Oracle Solaris continues" as per this blog post on Friday. So perhaps we'll see more incremental work on Solaris 11, but it will be surprising if we ever see Solaris 12.
In that same post they also reaffirmed support for Oracle Java SE 8 through 2025 and Oracle Java SE 11 until 2026. Oralce Premier Support will land until at least 2030.
