Oracle Reaffirms Supporting Solaris 11 Through Part Of The Next Decade
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 28 September 2019 at 12:05 AM EDT. 3 Comments
ORACLE --
Oracle has reaffirmed their "long term commitment to deliver innovation on Oracle Solaris" though it still doesn't look like anything past Solaris 11 will materialize.

Solaris 11 is eight years old and while Oracle has made incremental improvements to it, there still is no signs of Solaris 12 or "Solaris-Next" as some previous road-maps had referenced. Oracle on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Solaris 11 through 2031~2034 depending upon the support agreement.

They intend to offer Oracle Premiere Support for Oracle Solaris 11 until 2031 while Oracle Extended Support will be offered until 2034.

That's with their "long term commitment to deliver innovation on Oracle Solaris continues" as per this blog post on Friday. So perhaps we'll see more incremental work on Solaris 11, but it will be surprising if we ever see Solaris 12.

In that same post they also reaffirmed support for Oracle Java SE 8 through 2025 and Oracle Java SE 11 until 2026. Oralce Premier Support will land until at least 2030.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Oracle News
Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU12 Released - Adds GCC 9.1 Compiler & Python 3.7
Oracle Continues Working On eBPF Support For GCC 10
Oracle Linux 7 Update 7 Released
Oracle Is Working To Upstream More Of DTrace To The Linux Kernel & eBPF Implementation
Oracle Linux 8.0 Released
KVM/oVirt-Powered Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager Reaches GA
Popular News This Week
Systemd-homed: Systemd Now Working To Improve Home Directory Handling
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
Lennart Talks Up systemd's SD-Boot + Boot Loader Specification
Homura Is A Windows Game Launcher For FreeBSD - Supports Steam, Origin, UPlay + More
Purism Shows Off The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone In Action
Fedora Workstation 31 Should Be Another Fantastic Release For Desktop Linux