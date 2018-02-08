The State of OpenJDK In Early 2018

Oracle's Mark Reinhold spoke at last weekend's FOSDEM conference about the state of OpenJDK for open-source Java.Reinhold's presentation covered the bumpy OpenJDK 9 release and then a look ahead to their next six-month release cadence for future OpenJDK releases. He sought to relieve some who feared more frequent breakage and about the handling of new features/functionality in Java and more. Long story short, Oracle hopes for a smooth transition.Mark also went on to talk about the upcoming OpenJDK 10 release and its new features. OpenJDK 10 will hopefully ship by the end of March with thread-local handshakes, local-variable type inference, application class-data sharing, enabling the experimental Graal Java JIT compiler and more.Mark hasn't uploaded his slide deck for those short on time but if you are interested in Java/OpenJDK you can watch his presentation below.