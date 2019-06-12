KVM/oVirt-Powered Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager Reaches GA

While Oracle backs the VM VirtualBox virtualization software, they increasingly are offering new solutions around KVM virtualization. Hitting general availability (GA) status this week is the Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager.
Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager is based on the open-source oVirt and allows for managing Oracle Linux Kernel based KVM virtual machines using their RHEL7-based Oracle Linux running their Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel.
Those interested in learning more about the Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager can do so via this Oracle blog post.
Add A Comment