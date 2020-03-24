Oracle Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R5U3 Released With Better ARM 64-Bit Support
The Oracle Linux team has released Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 Update 3 as the newest version of their optimized downstream Linux kernel catering to cloud workloads.

Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R5 Update 3 is based off the Linux 4.14.35 upstream kernel but with extra patches atop. The focus for R5 Update 3 is on offering better 64-bit ARM (AArch64) architecture support, on-demand paging support, an XFS file-system deadlock fix, virtualization updates, and various driver updates back-ported to the kernel.

The Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel continues to offer full user-space compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux for which Oracle Linux continues to be based.

More details on today's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 Update 3 via the Oracle Linux blog.
