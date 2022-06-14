RHEL9-Derived Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview Released With 5.15-Based UEK Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 14 June 2022 at 05:16 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ORACLE --
Oracle on Monday released the Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview as their take on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 that reached general availability last month.

Alongside community alternatives like AlmaLinux 9, Oracle Linux 9 is nearing its stable release as another RHEL9 offshoot backed by optional support from Oracle. In addition to its "100% application binary compatible" with the RHEL 9.0 GA release and the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) built from the same Linux 5.14 sources as upstream RHEL9, there is also Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) option.

The Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 7 (UEK7) option currently available with Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview is derived from the Linux 5.15 LTS sources rather than 5.14 as with upstream RHEL9. Oracle continues patching D-Trace support and other Oracle-focused features and improvements into its UEK kernel that is routinely re-based against newer long-term support kernels.


Those interested in learning more about the new Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview can read the Oracle blog. Free downloads of the Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview ISO are available from the Oracle Technology Network portal.
Add A Comment
Related News
GraalVM CE 22.1 Released With Performance Improvements, Apple Silicon Support
Oracle Releases Solaris 11.4 "CBE" Free For Open-Source Developers / Non-Production Use
Oracle Linux 8 Now Available From The Microsoft Store
Oracle Releases GraalVM 22.0 With New Features
Oracle Releases GraalVM 21.3 With Java 17 Support, Other Enhancements
Java 17 / OpenJDK 17 Hits GA With Maturing Vector API, Removal Planned For Applet API
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Apple M1 Affected By "PACMAN" Hardware Vulnerability In Arm Pointer Authentication
Blender 3.2 Debuts With AMD GPU Linux Rendering Support
Ubuntu Deciding How To Tame Their systemd-oomd Killing Experience
macOS 13 Adding Ability To Use Rosetta In ARM Linux VMs For Speedy x86_64 Linux Binaries
PipeWire 0.3.52 Released To Continue Enhancing Linux Audio/Video Streams
Apple Announces Its New M2 Processor
GNOME's Mutter Variable Rate Refresh Support Closer To Being Merged
Ubuntu Working To Provide Good Support For The VisionFive Low-Cost RISC-V Board