RHEL9-Derived Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview Released With 5.15-Based UEK Kernel

Oracle on Monday released the Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview as their take on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 that reached general availability last month.
Alongside community alternatives like AlmaLinux 9, Oracle Linux 9 is nearing its stable release as another RHEL9 offshoot backed by optional support from Oracle. In addition to its "100% application binary compatible" with the RHEL 9.0 GA release and the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) built from the same Linux 5.14 sources as upstream RHEL9, there is also Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) option.
The Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 7 (UEK7) option currently available with Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview is derived from the Linux 5.15 LTS sources rather than 5.14 as with upstream RHEL9. Oracle continues patching D-Trace support and other Oracle-focused features and improvements into its UEK kernel that is routinely re-based against newer long-term support kernels.
Those interested in learning more about the new Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview can read the Oracle blog. Free downloads of the Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview ISO are available from the Oracle Technology Network portal.
