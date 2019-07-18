Oracle Linux 8.0 Released
18 July 2019
In early May right before the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 we saw the public beta of Oracle Linux 8 while today Oracle Linux 8.0 has been promoted to stable and production ready.

Oracle Linux 8.0 is available today as Oracle's re-build of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 and the features it brings while adding in some extras like the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel option along with D-Trace integration and other bits.

The default kernel shipped by Oracle Linux 8.0 is a Linux 4.18 derived kernel that remains compatible with Red Hat's official RHEL8 kernel package.

More details on the official release of Oracle Linux 8.0 via the Oracle Linux blog.
