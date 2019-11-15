Oracle Linux 8 Update 1 Announced With Udica, Optane DCPM Support

Fresh off the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 at the beginning of November, Oracle is now shipping Oracle Linux 8 Update 1 as their spin of RHEL 8.1 with various changes on top -- including their "Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel" option.
Oracle Linux 8 Update 1 features changes like adding Udica for tightening up container security, various SELinux updates, adding Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory support, MySQL 8.0 database has been added, dropping Btrfs support from their Red Hat Compatible Kernel, and other changes pulled in from upstream RHEL 8.1.
More details on Oracle Linux 8 Update 1 via the Oracle blog.
