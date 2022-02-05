Oracle Linux 8 Now Available From The Microsoft Store

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

For use with Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), Oracle this week released Oracle Linux 8.5 onto the Microsoft Store.Oracle Linux 8 is joining the likes of Ubuntu, openSUSE, Alpine, Fedora WSL Remix, and other WSL-based offerings available through the Microsoft Store for easy deployment.

Oracle Linux 8 itself is available free from the Microsoft Store (though toward the end of the week was marked as needing to redeem a code) while Oracle separately sells its enterprise support services around their RHEL-based derivative.