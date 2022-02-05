Oracle Linux 8 Now Available From The Microsoft Store
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 5 February 2022 at 07:34 PM EST.
For use with Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), Oracle this week released Oracle Linux 8.5 onto the Microsoft Store.

Oracle Linux 8 is joining the likes of Ubuntu, openSUSE, Alpine, Fedora WSL Remix, and other WSL-based offerings available through the Microsoft Store for easy deployment.


Oracle Linux 8 itself is available free from the Microsoft Store (though toward the end of the week was marked as needing to redeem a code) while Oracle separately sells its enterprise support services around their RHEL-based derivative.


Those interested in having Oracle Linux 8 on Windows via WSL can learn more via the Microsoft Store.
