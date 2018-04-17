Oracle Linux 7 Update 5 Released, Offering Two Kernel Options & Still Supporting Btrfs

Just one week after launching Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5, Oracle has released the latest version of their RHEL7-derived Oracle Linux 7. The Oracle Linux 7 Update 5 pulls in the latest *EL7 changes while also offering their "Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel" option.
Oracle Linux 7 Update 5 ships with Oracle's own Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 4, which is based on the Linux 4.1 LTS kernel series. Oracle has been working on the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 5 that is rebased against Linux 4.14 LTS, but this Oracle Linux 7 Update 5 release is defaulting to the proven UEK4 build.
With their UEK kernel, Oracle says they are still supporting the Btrfs file-system even though Red Hat has deprecated Btrfs support and will be removing the support completely with RHEL8.
More details on Oracle Linux 7 Update 5 can be found via today's release announcement.
