Oracle Linux 7 Update 7 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 15 August 2019 at 09:26 PM EDT. Add A Comment
ORACLE --
Based on last week's release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 is now Oracle Linux 7 Update 7 with many of the same changes.

Oracle Linux 7 Update 7 features many of the same changes as RHEL 7.7 but now also adding an updated Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 based on Linux 4.14.35 with many extra patches compared to RHEL7's default Linux 3.10 based kernel.

Beyond the upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 changes, Oracle Linux 7 Update 7 is continuing to support the Btrfs file-system with its Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel, Oracle continues to no longer offer MySQL community packages by default, and various other changes.

More details on Oracle Linux 7 U7 via the Oracle blog.
