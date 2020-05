Oracle today released GraalVM 20.1 as their latest big feature update to this virtual machine implemented in Java that also supports not only JIT compilation but ahead-of-time compilation for Java software as well as supporting an LLVM runtime and other languages.GraalVM 20.1 brings a host of updates including:- "Significantly improved performance" for some benchmarks on JDK 11 due to synchronization fixes, helping some workloads as much as 50% better performance.- Their Java mitigations for the Intel Jump Conditional Code (JCC) Erratum is now only enabled for Intel CPUs needing the workaround and not all CPUs.- For GraalVM's JavaScript support the ECMAScript 2020 features are now enabled by default. The NPM package runner (NPX) is also now part of GraalVM distributions.- GraalVM Enterprise can now run C++ code in managed mode as part of GraalVM's LLVM runtime.- Performance improvements for Python along with other language compatibility enhancements.Downloads for GraalVM 20.1 Community Edition via GitHub . The long list of changes with GraalVM 20.1 can be found via GraalVM.org