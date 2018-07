Oracle Updates DTrace For Linux With ARM64 Support, Feature Updates

At the beginning of the year Oracle reaffirmed their commitment for DTrace on Linux . For those still interested in using this dynamic tracing framework on Linux, Oracle has been rolling out a number of feature updates.Oracle has made a number of recent updates to the DTrace framework on Linux. Recent DTrace for Linux improvements include support for 64-bit ARM (ARM64 / AArch64), support for additional providers, bringing feature alignment with other DTrace implementations, compile-time array bounds checking, support for newer versions of the Linux kernel, PID provider support for user-space tracing, and various bug fixes.DTrace for Linux continues to be catered as part of the company's own RHEL-derived Oracle Linux operating system and shipped as part of their Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK). The source though to the DTrace kernel bits and user-space utilities are open-source if wanting to try getting DTrace working on the distribution of your choice.The latest DTrace for Linux improvements were outlined as part of this latest Oracle Linux blog post