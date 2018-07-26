Oracle Updates DTrace For Linux With ARM64 Support, Feature Updates
At the beginning of the year Oracle reaffirmed their commitment for DTrace on Linux. For those still interested in using this dynamic tracing framework on Linux, Oracle has been rolling out a number of feature updates.

Oracle has made a number of recent updates to the DTrace framework on Linux. Recent DTrace for Linux improvements include support for 64-bit ARM (ARM64 / AArch64), support for additional providers, bringing feature alignment with other DTrace implementations, compile-time array bounds checking, support for newer versions of the Linux kernel, PID provider support for user-space tracing, and various bug fixes.

DTrace for Linux continues to be catered as part of the company's own RHEL-derived Oracle Linux operating system and shipped as part of their Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK). The source though to the DTrace kernel bits and user-space utilities are open-source if wanting to try getting DTrace working on the distribution of your choice.

The latest DTrace for Linux improvements were outlined as part of this latest Oracle Linux blog post.
