A Guide To Making Use Of The DTrace Basics On Linux

Oracle is still working on DTrace for the Linux kernel and last year allowed the kernel code to be under the GPLv2+ license. While there are other options these days for dynamic tracing on Linux like SystemTap, eBPF, KTrace, etc, for those wanting to use DTrace, an Oracle developer has posted a new guide for doing so under Linux.
To little surprise, the guide is centered around using the company's RHEL clone, Oracle Linux, and is making use of the latest Oracle Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel with this Oracle Linux kernel build containing the DTrace kernel bits. While DTrace is now under GPLv2+, there has yet to be any attempts to mainline the code within the Linux kernel.
Jeff Savit, an Oracle Product Management Senior Manager, covers the steps of using DTrace on Linux, the necessary bits to be installed and several simple examples.
If you are interested in DTrace on Linux in 2018, see the guide at blogs.oracle.com.
