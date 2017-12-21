The Opus open-source, royalty-free audio codec designed for interactive speech and music over the Internet is working on its version 1.3 update.
The Opus library, libopus, is now up to version 1.3 beta. This Opus 1.3 update is working on incorporating the specification fixes via RFC-8251, improvements to the VAD and speeh/music classification, improvements to cthe stereo speech coding at a low bit-rate, support for ambisonics projection, and fixes to the CELT PLC.
Those wishing to learn more about the Opus 1.3 beta can do so at Opus-Codec.org.
