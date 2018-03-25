OpenZFS Will Soon Have Zstd Compression Support
Zstd compression continues becoming more widely adopted from Ubuntu looking at Zstd-compressed packages to compressing the Linux kernel image to now the OpenZFS file-system soon having support for Facebook's Zstandard compression algorithm.

Zstd support for OpenZFS has been in the works for months while one of the involved developers, Alan Jude, has tweeted that the Zstd compression will be available soon.

Alan last year presented at the OpenZFS Summit on this undertaking. For more background information there is his PDF slide deck.

It will certainly be interesting to see the OpenZFS Zstd results on FreeBSD/Linux when it's merged.
