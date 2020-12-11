OpenZFS Now Supports Reacting To CPU/Memory Hot-Plugging
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 11 December 2020 at 06:08 AM EST.
Following the recent OpenZFS 2.0 release, a new feature that has landed in the latest OpenZFS development code is the ability to respond to CPU and memory hot-plugging.

Up to now OpenZFS hasn't paid attention at all to RAM or CPU cores added/removed from the system. But with the latest Git, logic was added to the ARC so it can support making use of new memory for caching purposes. The new logic will also support dynamically expanding the number of threads allocated to a TaskQ.

This RAM/CPU hot-plugging work was led by Paul Dagnelie of Delphix where now they are similarly backporting the functionality to their ZFS code-base.

This is good news for those on bare metal or the cloud and making use of OpenZFS that prefer to dynamically scale up/down their system resources. More details via this honored pull request.
