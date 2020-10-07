The virtual OpenZFS Developer Summit got underway on Tuesday with many interesting talks on the open-source work around the ZFS file-system.
Kicking off the event was the state of OpenZFS by Matt Ahrens. You can see the slide deck as well as the video recording below. OpenZFS 2.0 continues shaping up well with the much talked about FreeBSD support mainlined earlier this year, Zstd compression support, many performance enhancements, redacted send/receive, Zpool wait, sequential resilvering, persistent L2ARC, and more. OpenZFS 2.0 will be a big release over ZFSOnLinux 0.8 and should be out later this year while currently is in release candidate form.
Moving ahead, annual releases of OpenZFS remain their plan, which would mean OpenZFS 3.0 at the end of 2021. Being talked about still for OpenZFS 3.0 is macOS support.
There were also talks on Tuesday over ZFS caching, the persistent L2ARC, ZIL performance improvements, sequential reconstruction, dRAID, send/receive performance work, and more.
Slides for many of the presentations can be found on this Wiki page. Below is the YouTube stream for Tuesday at the OpenZFS Developer Summit 2020 while today a few more talks are on deck.
