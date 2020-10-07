OpenZFS 2.0 Nears Release, OpenZFS 3.0 Could See macOS Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 7 October 2020 at 06:34 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The virtual OpenZFS Developer Summit got underway on Tuesday with many interesting talks on the open-source work around the ZFS file-system.

Kicking off the event was the state of OpenZFS by Matt Ahrens. You can see the slide deck as well as the video recording below. OpenZFS 2.0 continues shaping up well with the much talked about FreeBSD support mainlined earlier this year, Zstd compression support, many performance enhancements, redacted send/receive, Zpool wait, sequential resilvering, persistent L2ARC, and more. OpenZFS 2.0 will be a big release over ZFSOnLinux 0.8 and should be out later this year while currently is in release candidate form.

Moving ahead, annual releases of OpenZFS remain their plan, which would mean OpenZFS 3.0 at the end of 2021. Being talked about still for OpenZFS 3.0 is macOS support.

There were also talks on Tuesday over ZFS caching, the persistent L2ARC, ZIL performance improvements, sequential reconstruction, dRAID, send/receive performance work, and more.

Slides for many of the presentations can be found on this Wiki page. Below is the YouTube stream for Tuesday at the OpenZFS Developer Summit 2020 while today a few more talks are on deck.

Add A Comment
Related News
ZFSOnLinux 0.8.5 Released With Support For Newer Kernels, Bug Fixes
Google Is Adding Support For Metadata Encryption To F2FS
EXT4 Has A Big Optimization For Linux 5.10 For File Overwrites
OpenZFS 2.0-RC3 Released With Bug Fixes, Intel QAT Support For Newer Kernels
Red Hat's Stratis 2.2 Linux Storage Solution Released
Micron Looks To Upstream Their Media Pool "Mpool" Object Storage To The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
Mesa Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Rust Graphics Driver Code
KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme
Steam On Linux Ticks Closer To 1.0%, AMD CPUs Now Power A Third Of Linux Gaming Systems
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
NetBSD Changes Its Default X11 Window Manager After Two Decades
Fedora 33 Beta Released With Big Changes From LTO To Btrfs
EXT4 Has A Big Optimization For Linux 5.10 For File Overwrites