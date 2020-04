OpenZFS Sees 3x Throughput Boost For ZVOL Sync Write Performance

We used `diskspd` to generate a workload with 4 threads, doing 1MB writes to random offsets in the zvol. Without this change we get 231MB/s, and with the change we get 728MB/s, which is 3.15x the original performance.



We ran a real-world workload, restoring a MSSQL database, and saw throughput 2.5x the original.



We saw more modest performance wins (typically 1.5x-2x) when using MC/S with 4 connections, and with different number of client threads (1, 8, 32).

Last week brought FreeBSD support merged into OpenZFS and it turns out there is another recently-merged exciting advancement for this cross-platform open-source ZFS file-system code in terms of a big speed boost.A Phoronix reader tipped us off that around the start of April was a big performance improvement that was merged.Up until this chage, sync writes to a ZVOL were done serially. But with the new code, ZVOLs are processed concurrently with sync writes in parallel. Following this change, "ZFS co-founder Matthew Ahrens worked on this improvement. He further noted in the commit as to the performance expectations:More details on this big performance win via the GitHub commit