OpenZFS 2.1.5 Released With Linux 5.18 Compatibility, Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 22 June 2022 at 06:25 PM EDT.
OpenZFS 2.1.5 was released this afternoon as the newest maintenance release for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation that currently works on Linux and FreeBSD systems.

OpenZFS 2.1.5 is mostly about fixing up bugs but does have Linux 5.18 compatibility updates so this latest stable kernel is now officially supported while retaining support back through Linux 3.10. There are also some patches in this release for Linux 5.19 compatibility, which is still in the release candidate phase and thus still subject to possible breakage prior to the stable release next month. In any event the Linux 5.19 compatibility may play out or at least they have a start on this next kernel version. OpenZFS 2.1.5 for FreeBSD systems continues working with FreeBSD 12.2-RELEASE and newer.

OpenZFS 2.1.5 also brings improved sorted scan memory accounting, a few Red Hat Enterprise Linux targeted changes, hole punching support on FreeBSD, and various other fixes.


Downloads and more details on the OpenZFS 2.1.5 fixes via GitHub. Meanwhile potentially coming later this year will be OpenZFS 3.0 with possible macOS support, DirectIO, and other new features.
