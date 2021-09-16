OpenZFS 2.1.1 Arrives As A Big Point Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 16 September 2021 at 02:17 PM EDT.
Following the big OpenZFS 2.1 release from July that brought Distributed SPARE RAID, a compatibility property for pools, and other new features, OpenZFS 2.1.1 is available today as a follow-up release for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems.

Where as OpenZFS 2.1.0 was limited in support up through the Linux 5.13 kernel, OpenZFS 2.1.1 adds official support for the recently minted Linux 5.14 kernel as well as early compatibility for the Linux 5.15 kernel that is still under development. OpenZFS 2.1.1 also has data integrity fixes, various ZTS fixes, persistent L2ARC fixes, various FreeBSD-specific issues, several different optimizations, and dozens of other random fixes.

OpenZFS 2.1.1 has around ninety fixes in this point release making it a rather hearty update from the big v2.1 feature release. The full list of fixes as well as source downloads for OpenZFS 2.1.1 via GitHub.
