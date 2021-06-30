The release candidates for OpenZFS 2.1 continue dragging on with Tuesday marking the eighth such test version while bringing Linux 5.13 compatibility and other fixes.
OpenZFS 2.1 is working up to be a big release with distributed spare RAID (dRAID), a compatibility property for Zpool feature sets, scaling worker threads with increasing core counts, and many other improvements over last year's OpenZFS 2.0 file-system release for Linux and FreeBSD systems.
With this week's OpenZFS 2.1-rc8 the main change is now having official Linux 5.13 kernel support. Now that Linux 5.13 is stable, OpenZFS developers have been able to ensure that this out-of-tree kernel module is good to go for this latest stable kernel version. OpenZFS 2.1 continues supporting kernels all the way back to the Linux 3.10 days in addition to its FreeBSD 12.2+ support.
OpenZFS 2.1-rc8 also delivers on fixes for building with the Kernel Address Sanitizer (KASAN), code clean-ups for building with less warnings under GCC 11, and various other fixes.
The full list of OpenZFS 2.1-rc8 changes and source downloads can be found via GitHub.
2 Comments