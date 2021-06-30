OpenZFS 2.1-rc8 Brings Linux 5.13 Compatibility, More Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 30 June 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT.
The release candidates for OpenZFS 2.1 continue dragging on with Tuesday marking the eighth such test version while bringing Linux 5.13 compatibility and other fixes.

OpenZFS 2.1 is working up to be a big release with distributed spare RAID (dRAID), a compatibility property for Zpool feature sets, scaling worker threads with increasing core counts, and many other improvements over last year's OpenZFS 2.0 file-system release for Linux and FreeBSD systems.

With this week's OpenZFS 2.1-rc8 the main change is now having official Linux 5.13 kernel support. Now that Linux 5.13 is stable, OpenZFS developers have been able to ensure that this out-of-tree kernel module is good to go for this latest stable kernel version. OpenZFS 2.1 continues supporting kernels all the way back to the Linux 3.10 days in addition to its FreeBSD 12.2+ support.

OpenZFS 2.1-rc8 also delivers on fixes for building with the Kernel Address Sanitizer (KASAN), code clean-ups for building with less warnings under GCC 11, and various other fixes.

The full list of OpenZFS 2.1-rc8 changes and source downloads can be found via GitHub.
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

