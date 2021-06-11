OpenZFS 2.1 Gets More Cleanups, Better Documentation Ahead Of Release
11 June 2021
The seventh release candidate of OpenZFS 2.1 is now available for testing while it looks like soon it will cross the finish line as the latest feature release for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems.

Going back to the end of March there has been OpenZFS 2.1 release candidates coming out frequently and with Thursday's 2.1-rc7 release it amounts to seemingly some final code clean-ups and documentation updates. The OpenZFS 2.1-rc7 release brings some man page updates, several FreeBSD specific fixes, fixing some test failures, a write-mostly sums counter implementation as a minor optimization for statistics counters, the systemd zfs-mount-generator has been rewritten in C rather than being a shell script, and other small changes.

OpenZFS 2.1 overall is exciting for its distributed spare RAID "dRAID" functionality, a compatibility property for Zpool feature sets, updated kernel support, and scaling worker threads with CPU core counts.

Those wanting to help with testing of the new 2.1-rc7 release can do so via OpenZFS on GitHub.
