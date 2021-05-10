OpenZFS 2.1-rc5 Released With Linux 5.12 Support, Many Bug Fixes
10 May 2021
Two weeks have passed since OpenZFS 2.1-rc4 while today a fifth release candidate was issued for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems.

OpenZFS 2.1 is notable in adding Distributed Spare RAID "dRAID" functionality along with a compatibility property for Zpool feature-sets and various other enhancements over last year's OpenZFS 2.0 release.

Notable with OpenZFS 2.1-rc5 is the Linux 5.12 kernel officially being supported. Prior release candidates of OpenZFS 2.1 topped out at Linux 5.11 but carried some 5.12 enablement. Now that Linux 5.12 stable is out the door and the OpenZFS code is working fine, Linux 5.12 is now officially supported while retaining compatibility back to the Linux 3.10 kernel. The FreeBSD support for OpenZFS is with 12.2-RELEASE and newer.

In addition to officially supporting Linux 5.12, OpenZFS 2.1-rc5 has some 33 changes in total, mostly amounting to bug fixes. The work includes fixes for the new dRAID code, OS specific items, an AVX-512 code fix, and other alterations.

Source downloads and more details on OpenZFS 2.1-rc5 via GitHub. The stable release of OpenZFS 2.1.0 should be out soon.
