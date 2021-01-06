Released at the end of November was the much anticipated OpenZFS 2.0 open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems. Today that has been succeeded by OpenZFS 2.0.1 with support for newer Linux kernels and many bug fixes.
OpenZFS 2.0.0 was compatible with Linux kernels up through 5.9 while now OpenZFS 2.0.1 adds Linux 5.10 kernel support and early compatibility patches around the still in development Linux 5.11.
OpenZFS 2.0.1 also adds Autoconf 2.70 compatibility, a number of memory leak fixes, several FreeBSD specific fixes, compatibility with BusyBox's mktemp, and a number of other general fixes and continuous integration updates.
Downloads and more details on OpenZFS 2.0.1 via GitHub.
