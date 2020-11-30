OpenZFS 2.0 has been officially released! OpenZFS 2.0 marks a major step forward for open-source ZFS file-system support for what started out as ZFSOnLinux but is now OpenZFS with unified FreeBSD and Linux support (macOS support is still being pursued as well) and this release also bringing many new features.
In addition to the unified code-base for Linux and FreeBSD, OpenZFS 2.0 adds persistent L2ARC support, Zstd compression support, redacted streams, sequential resilvering, various ZFS command/tool improvements, a wide variety of performance optimizations like SIMD optimizations and various encryption speed adjustments, and much more.
Simply put, OpenZFS 2.0 is a hell of a release - it's just too bad many Linux distributions and upstream kernel developers aren't backing it due to license incompatibilities with the upstream kernel and Oracle having not taken action to improve that situation. OpenZFS 2.0 is available for download from GitHub. Learn more about this leading open-source ZFS file-system implementation at OpenZFS.org.
8 Comments