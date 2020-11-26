OpenZFS 2.0-RC7 Brings Better ABI Handling, Reduced Latency For Non-Interactive I/O
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 26 November 2020 at 06:52 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
OpenZFS 2.0 is getting quite close to release but isn't over the finish line yet and this week brings the seventh release candidate.

OpenZFS 2.0-RC7 is lighter than some of the past release candidates so it looks like work may be winding down. OpenZFS 2.0 is a big release with Zstd compression, mainlined FreeBSD support, various performance improvements, sequential resilvering, persistent L2ARC support, and many other changes.

With OpenZFS 2.0-RC7 there is a change to reduce latency effects of non-interactive I/O (details here), proper handling around the OpenZFS library's ABI versioning, and various other fixes.

More details on OpenZFS 2.0-RC7 and downloads via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Reiser5 Stabilizing Its Logical Volume Functionality
F2FS With Linux 5.11 To Support Casefolding With Encryption
New i10 I/O Scheduler Proposed For Linux To Optimize Batching
OpenZFS 2.0-RC6 Released With More Fixes For ZFS On Linux / FreeBSD
Experimental Linux Patches Allow User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives
OpenZFS 2.0-RC5 Released With Linux 5.10 Compatibility Updates, Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted
Fedora 34 Might Try To Use PipeWire By Default To Replace PulseAudio/JACK
Firefox 84 Beta Begins Enabling WebRender By Default On Linux
IBM, Red Hat, VMware & Others Form The Inclusive Naming Initiative
Linux Syscall User Dispatch Close To Mainline For Better Handling Windows Games