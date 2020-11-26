OpenZFS 2.0 is getting quite close to release but isn't over the finish line yet and this week brings the seventh release candidate.
OpenZFS 2.0-RC7 is lighter than some of the past release candidates so it looks like work may be winding down. OpenZFS 2.0 is a big release with Zstd compression, mainlined FreeBSD support, various performance improvements, sequential resilvering, persistent L2ARC support, and many other changes.
With OpenZFS 2.0-RC7 there is a change to reduce latency effects of non-interactive I/O (details here), proper handling around the OpenZFS library's ABI versioning, and various other fixes.
More details on OpenZFS 2.0-RC7 and downloads via GitHub.
