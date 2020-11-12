Just one week after OpenZFS 2.0-RC5, a sixth release candidate is now available for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation currently geared for Linux and FreeBSD systems.
OpenZFS 2.0 final should be out this quarter with multiple performance improvements, mainline FreeBSD support, Zstd compression, new features, and much more. OpenZFS 2.0-RC6 is coming just one week after the previous RC in what is looking like nearing the finish line for this big annual OpenZFS feature release.
OpenZFS 2.0-RC6 has fixes around the garbage collection, various FreeBSD-specific items, several ZTS changes, and other lingering fixes.
More details on this OpenZFS 2.0 test release via GitHub.
Add A Comment