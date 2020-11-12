OpenZFS 2.0-RC6 Released With More Fixes For ZFS On Linux / FreeBSD
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 12 November 2020 at 08:33 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Just one week after OpenZFS 2.0-RC5, a sixth release candidate is now available for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation currently geared for Linux and FreeBSD systems.

OpenZFS 2.0 final should be out this quarter with multiple performance improvements, mainline FreeBSD support, Zstd compression, new features, and much more. OpenZFS 2.0-RC6 is coming just one week after the previous RC in what is looking like nearing the finish line for this big annual OpenZFS feature release.

OpenZFS 2.0-RC6 has fixes around the garbage collection, various FreeBSD-specific items, several ZTS changes, and other lingering fixes.

More details on this OpenZFS 2.0 test release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Experimental Linux Patches Allow User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives
OpenZFS 2.0-RC5 Released With Linux 5.10 Compatibility Updates, Fixes
Reiser4 + Reiser5 File-Systems Updated For Linux 5.9 Support
IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results
"NTFS3" Linux Driver Spun Up An 11th Time With More Optimizations
Bcachefs Linux File-System Sent Out For Review With Exciting Feature Progress
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Working On Another Extension To Help In Direct3D-Over-Vulkan
Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux
"Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
C++20 Modules Compiler Code Under Review, Could Still Land For GCC 11
Experimental Linux Patches Allow User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hitting ~95% Speed Of Native OpenGL Driver Performance
ASUS Offers First Motherboard Firmware Update Via LVFS+Fwupd For Linux Users