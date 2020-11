Just one week after OpenZFS 2.0-RC5 , a sixth release candidate is now available for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation currently geared for Linux and FreeBSD systems.OpenZFS 2.0 final should be out this quarter with multiple performance improvements, mainline FreeBSD support, Zstd compression, new features, and much more . OpenZFS 2.0-RC6 is coming just one week after the previous RC in what is looking like nearing the finish line for this big annual OpenZFS feature release.OpenZFS 2.0-RC6 has fixes around the garbage collection, various FreeBSD-specific items, several ZTS changes, and other lingering fixes.More details on this OpenZFS 2.0 test release via GitHub