The trek to OpenZFS 2.0 continues with the fifth release candidate now being outed.
The official release of OpenZFS 2.0 appears to still be on track for release in Q4 given these timely release candidates. OpenZFS 2.0 brings many new features from mainline FreeBSD support to Zstd compression to other performance-minded work.
Since last month's RC4 release, OpenZFS 2.0-rc5 is carrying a number of patches for Linux 5.10 compatibility. The 5.10 kernel support just appears to be tentative and with 2.0-rc5 is marked as officially supporting the Linux 3.10 through 5.9 kernels or FreeBSD 12.1/12.2/13-HEAD.
OpenZFS 2.0-RC5 also synchronizes the library ABI levels, optimizes locking checks in the mempool allocator, a number of bug fixes throughout, a few FreeBSD-specific changes, and other work.
Downloads and more details on OpenZFS 2.0-RC5 as this ZFS file-system implementation for Linux/FreeBSD (and soon macOS) via GitHub.
