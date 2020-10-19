OpenZFS 2.0-RC4 Released With More Fixes, Linux 5.9 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 19 October 2020 at 06:17 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The fourth release candidate of OpenZFS 2.0 is now available for testing of this open-source ZFS file-system implementation currently for Linux and FreeBSD platforms.

OpenZFS 2.0 is a big update for this project in that it mainlines FreeBSD support, Zstd file-system compression is a new option, various performance improvements, sequential resilvering, fast clone deletion, persistent L2ARC, and a number of other changes compared to the state of the current ZFSOnLinux 0.8 stable series.

With OpenZFS 2.0-RC4 there are more "ZFS On Linux" references replaced with OpenZFS, several more FreeBSD-specific fixes, the Linux 5.9 kernel support should now be in good shape, error message improvements, and a variety of other fixes. Prior test builds of OpenZFS 2.0 were limited to Linux 5.8 but now that Linux 5.9 is out as stable the OpenZFS kernel modules have adapted to the latest interfaces.

The full change-log and downloads for OpenZFS 2.0-RC4 via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
New NTFS Linux Driver Spun A Ninth Time, Still Under Review
OverlayFS Adds A "Volatile" Option - Faster Performance But All Syncs Are Omitted
F2FS With Linux 5.10 Brings Many Improvements And A Few More Features
XFS File-System With Linux 5.10 Punts Year 2038 Problem To The Year 2486
EXT4 "Fast Commits" Coming For Big Performance Boost In Ordered Mode
Paragon Sends Out Latest NTFS Read-Write Linux Driver Patches
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
CUPS Printing System Open-Source Development Has Seemingly Dried Up
XFS File-System With Linux 5.10 Punts Year 2038 Problem To The Year 2486
Linux 5.9 Released With Initial AMD RDNA 2 GPU Enablement, Other New Hardware Support
Valve/CodeWeavers Releases Proton 5.13-1 With More Windows Games Running On Linux
There Are Many Changes To Look Forward To With The Linux 5.10 Kernel
KDE Plasma 5.20 Released With Better Wayland Support, Many New Features
AMD Delivers Many Fixes For Polaris GPUs On Linux - Finally Enables ZeroRPM Fan Mode