The fourth release candidate of OpenZFS 2.0 is now available for testing of this open-source ZFS file-system implementation currently for Linux and FreeBSD platforms.
OpenZFS 2.0 is a big update for this project in that it mainlines FreeBSD support, Zstd file-system compression is a new option, various performance improvements, sequential resilvering, fast clone deletion, persistent L2ARC, and a number of other changes compared to the state of the current ZFSOnLinux 0.8 stable series.
With OpenZFS 2.0-RC4 there are more "ZFS On Linux" references replaced with OpenZFS, several more FreeBSD-specific fixes, the Linux 5.9 kernel support should now be in good shape, error message improvements, and a variety of other fixes. Prior test builds of OpenZFS 2.0 were limited to Linux 5.8 but now that Linux 5.9 is out as stable the OpenZFS kernel modules have adapted to the latest interfaces.
The full change-log and downloads for OpenZFS 2.0-RC4 via GitHub.
