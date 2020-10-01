OpenZFS 2.0-RC3 Released With Bug Fixes, Intel QAT Support For Newer Kernels
1 October 2020
The third release candidate of OpenZFS 2.0 is now available for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation currently for Linux and FreeBSD platforms.

OpenZFS 2.0 is nearing its official release with support for Linux going back to old 3.10 era kernels while on FreeBSD the code can work on 12.1 through FreeBSD 13-HEAD. OpenZFS 2.0 is a huge update in mainlining the FreeBSD support, Zstd compression support, performance improvements throughout the code-base, persistent L2ARC, sequential resilvering, fast clone deletion, and a lot of other enhancements.

With tonight's OpenZFS 2.0-RC3 release it primarily is delivering bug fixes as the official 2.0 release nears later this year. The fixes range from avoiding different kernel problems to FreeBSD specific fixes to other general fixes.

New to OpenZFS 2.0-RC3 is carrying patches for Intel QAT to function on newer Linux kernel releases. New to OpenZFS 2.0-RC3 is carrying patches for Intel QAT to function on newer Linux kernel releases. But Intel's public QAT code right now does not build against newer kernel releases, so patches are currently being carried by OpenZFS for building against Linux 5.6/5.7/5.8 kernel series. The QAT patches being carried by OpenZFS are ones that have been available elsewhere by the community and are for the interim until an updated Intel Quick Assist Technology out-of-tree driver is available that works with these newer kernel versions.

The full list of OpenZFS 2.0-RC3 changes are outlined via the project's GitHub.
