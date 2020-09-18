OpenZFS 2.0-RC2 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 18 September 2020 at 06:45 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Nearly one month ago OpenZFS 2.0 saw its first release candidate while now it's been succeeded by another test candidate in time for some weekend exposure.

OpenZFS 2.0 is a huge update for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation in that it mainlines FreeBSD support alongside Linux, there is Zstd compression support, many performance optimizations, fast clone deletion, sequential resilvering, and a lot of other improvements and new features.

With OpenZFS 2.0-RC2 and the changes over the past month it primarily amounts to bug fixes. OpenZFS 2.0-RC2 does have some minor changes around the FreeBSD support, renaming some options, a new ZFS module parameter "l2arc_mfuonly", zfs rename -r has been spun out to zfs-rename, support for zfs rename -u option to rename without remounting, and other small items. But for the most part OpenZFS 2.0-RC2 is about testing the latest fixes ahead of the OpenZFS 2.0.0 stable release.

More details on this second release candidate of OpenZFS 2.0 via GitHub. OpenZFS 2.0.0 stable is on track to happen later this calendar year.
Add A Comment
Related News
Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
Linux Receiving Generic Casefolding Implementation For File-Systems
VirtIO-FS DAX Support Close To Mainline For Offering Tremendous Performance Boost
Google Is Still Striving To Upstream Incremental FS In Linux
Paragon Submits Third Version Of New NTFS Kernel Driver For Linux
OpenZFS 2.0-RC1 Released With Unified Linux/BSD Support, Zstd Compression & Much More
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has A Large Presence At This Year's X.Org Conference
Mark Shuttleworth Comments Following Ubuntu Community Friction, Uncertainty
Security Researchers Detail New "BlindSide" Speculative Execution Attack
"Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux"
Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
Kernel Bisecting Has Never Been Faster Than With AMD EPYC + AMD Threadripper
Succeeding GNOME 3.38 Will Be "GNOME 40" - Yes, GNOME Forty
Gamescope Continues Advancing As Wayland/Vulkan Compositor Backed By Valve