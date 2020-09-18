Nearly one month ago OpenZFS 2.0 saw its first release candidate while now it's been succeeded by another test candidate in time for some weekend exposure.
OpenZFS 2.0 is a huge update for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation in that it mainlines FreeBSD support alongside Linux, there is Zstd compression support, many performance optimizations, fast clone deletion, sequential resilvering, and a lot of other improvements and new features.
With OpenZFS 2.0-RC2 and the changes over the past month it primarily amounts to bug fixes. OpenZFS 2.0-RC2 does have some minor changes around the FreeBSD support, renaming some options, a new ZFS module parameter "l2arc_mfuonly", zfs rename -r has been spun out to zfs-rename, support for zfs rename -u option to rename without remounting, and other small items. But for the most part OpenZFS 2.0-RC2 is about testing the latest fixes ahead of the OpenZFS 2.0.0 stable release.
More details on this second release candidate of OpenZFS 2.0 via GitHub. OpenZFS 2.0.0 stable is on track to happen later this calendar year.
