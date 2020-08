The first release candidate of the forthcoming OpenZFS 2.0 is now available for testing on both Linux and BSD systems.OpenZFS 2.0 is a huge feature release for this well maintained, portable open-source ZFS file-system implementation. OpenZFS 2.0 brings unified support for both Linux and now FreeBSD too . FreeBSD just mainlined the OpenZFS code and has been working for many months now on transitioning over to this more maintained and active ZFS file-system code-base.Making OpenZFS 2.0 even more exciting is that it also features Zstd compression support throughput performance improvements , persistent L2ARC, sequential resilvering, log spacemaps, fast clone deletion, improved zfs share scalability, and much more.OpenZFS 2.0.0-rc1 is now available for testing . OpenZFS 2.0 has been verified to work on Linux 3.10 through Linux 5.8 kernels and FreeBSD 12.1 stable as well as FreeBSD 13 in development.