OpenZFS 2.0-RC1 Released With Unified Linux/BSD Support, Zstd Compression & Much More
The first release candidate of the forthcoming OpenZFS 2.0 is now available for testing on both Linux and BSD systems.

OpenZFS 2.0 is a huge feature release for this well maintained, portable open-source ZFS file-system implementation. OpenZFS 2.0 brings unified support for both Linux and now FreeBSD too. FreeBSD just mainlined the OpenZFS code and has been working for many months now on transitioning over to this more maintained and active ZFS file-system code-base.

Making OpenZFS 2.0 even more exciting is that it also features Zstd compression support, throughput performance improvements, persistent L2ARC, sequential resilvering, log spacemaps, fast clone deletion, improved zfs share scalability, and much more.

OpenZFS 2.0.0-rc1 is now available for testing. OpenZFS 2.0 has been verified to work on Linux 3.10 through Linux 5.8 kernels and FreeBSD 12.1 stable as well as FreeBSD 13 in development.
