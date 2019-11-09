OpenZFS 2.0 Out In 2020 With Unified Linux/FreeBSD Support, OpenZFS 3.0 With macOS
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 9 November 2019 at 01:21 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Taking place this past week in San Francisco was the annual OpenZFS Developer Summit. As usual, Matthew Ahrens as the co-founder of Sun ZFS and current OpenZFS contributor at Delphix talked about the state of the open-source ZFS efforts in his keynote.

Some of the highlights for his OpenZFS Developer Summit 2019 presentation included:

- Moving ahead, they will be transitioning from "ZFS On Linux" as the project name (and GitHub archive) to "OpenZFS for Linux and FreeBSD."

- FreeBSD working to make use of ZoL/OpenZFS code while abstracting out the Linux-specific bits. addressing "Linux-isms", etc.

- OpenZFS 2.0 will be out next year as the series succeeding ZFS On Linux 0.8. OpenZFS 2.0 will focus on the unified Linux/FreeBSD support, redacted send/receive, Zpool wait, performance improvements, and other changes. Some of the performance work will include fast clone deletion, log spacemap, and metaslab performance work. Also possible OpenZFS features are DRAID and Direct I/O handling but still a work-in-progress.

- The OpenZFS community will be working on annual major releases so OpenZFS 3.0 is already being talked about for 2021. OpenZFS 3.0 will hopefully see official macOS support.

His complete slide deck (PDF) is available for those interested.
1 Comment
Related News
EXT4 File-System Picking Up New Direct I/O Read Implementation
FSCRYPT Inline Encryption Readied Ahead Of Linux 5.5 Kernel For EXT4 + F2FS
F2FS File-System Seeing LZO/LZ4 Compression Support
New "FUSE2" Kernel Driver Being Experimented With For File-Systems In User-Space
ZFS On Linux 0.8.2 Released With Linux 5.3 Compatibility, Many Fixes
VirtIO-FS Sent In For Linux 5.4 With Better Performance Over VirtIO-9P
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
Valve's Steam Survey Numbers For October Just Point To More Inaccuracies
Netflix Is An Example Of A Great Open-Source Corporate Patron To FreeBSD
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"