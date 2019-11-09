Taking place this past week in San Francisco was the annual OpenZFS Developer Summit. As usual, Matthew Ahrens as the co-founder of Sun ZFS and current OpenZFS contributor at Delphix talked about the state of the open-source ZFS efforts in his keynote.
Some of the highlights for his OpenZFS Developer Summit 2019 presentation included:
- Moving ahead, they will be transitioning from "ZFS On Linux" as the project name (and GitHub archive) to "OpenZFS for Linux and FreeBSD."
- FreeBSD working to make use of ZoL/OpenZFS code while abstracting out the Linux-specific bits. addressing "Linux-isms", etc.
- OpenZFS 2.0 will be out next year as the series succeeding ZFS On Linux 0.8. OpenZFS 2.0 will focus on the unified Linux/FreeBSD support, redacted send/receive, Zpool wait, performance improvements, and other changes. Some of the performance work will include fast clone deletion, log spacemap, and metaslab performance work. Also possible OpenZFS features are DRAID and Direct I/O handling but still a work-in-progress.
- The OpenZFS community will be working on annual major releases so OpenZFS 3.0 is already being talked about for 2021. OpenZFS 3.0 will hopefully see official macOS support.
His complete slide deck (PDF) is available for those interested.
1 Comment