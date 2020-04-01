OpenZFS 0.8.4 Released With Support Through Linux 5.6, Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 12 May 2020 at 04:37 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
OpenZFS / ZFS On Linux 0.8.4 is out as the latest update to this leading open-source ZFS file-system base for Linux and FreeBSD and coming together as well for macOS.

With OpenZFS 0.8.4, Linux kernel compatibility is from Linux 2.6.32 now up through Linux 5.6 as well as early work on Linux 5.7 support, compared to the prior release tapping out at 5.4.

OpenZFS 0.8.4 also has a number of bug fixes, better AES-GCM performance, init script updates, enhancements to the systemd mount generator, and other miscellaneous changes.

More details on the OpenZFS 0.8.4 release via OpenZFS on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
EXT4 Seeing Work To Speed Up Mount Times For Large File-Systems
Linux Writecache To See Much Greater Performance On Intel Optane Systems Soon
Linux's Local Cache For Network Filesystems Seeing Huge Speed-Up, Lower Memory Use
FSCRYPT Inline Encryption Still Being Prepared For The Linux Kernel
Linux Device Mapper Adding An "Emulated Block Size" Target
Micron Announces An Open-Source Storage Engine Designed For SSDs, Persistent Memory
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 Released To Phase Out Python 2, GCC7 As Base Compiler
Intel Preparing Platform Monitoring Technology - Hardware Telemetry With Tiger Lake
LibreOffice On Windows Will Now Hard Require Clang For Performance Reasons
Firefox 76 Released With WebRender Improvements, Better Security
AMD Working With GNU Developers To Provide More Robust Runtime Detection For Better Performance
The Wayland Book Is Now Freely Available
Ubuntu Studio Making Good Progress On Their Transition To KDE Plasma
Inkscape 1.0 Released For This Wildly Successful Vector Graphics Program