OpenZFS / ZFS On Linux 0.8.4 is out as the latest update to this leading open-source ZFS file-system base for Linux and FreeBSD and coming together as well for macOS.
With OpenZFS 0.8.4, Linux kernel compatibility is from Linux 2.6.32 now up through Linux 5.6 as well as early work on Linux 5.7 support, compared to the prior release tapping out at 5.4.
OpenZFS 0.8.4 also has a number of bug fixes, better AES-GCM performance, init script updates, enhancements to the systemd mount generator, and other miscellaneous changes.
More details on the OpenZFS 0.8.4 release via OpenZFS on GitHub.
