OpenXR Conformance Tests Open-Sourced

The Khronos Group today continued with their relatively recent trend of the past few years of open-sourcing their conformance tests. The OpenXR conformance tests are now open-source.

The Conformance Test Suite for this industry-standard for AR/VR is now available as open-source under an Apache 2.0 license. This makes it easier for those developing OpenXR implementations to test against this publicly available set of tests, including the likes of the open-source Monado OpenXR runtime.

Along with making the OpenXR CTS open-source, The Khronos Group formally launched the OpenXR Adopters Program today. Becoming an OpenXR official adopter obviously means passing the CTS with those test results submitted to Khronos for verification as a conformant implementation.

More details at Khronos.org. The new CTS is hosted at GitHub.
