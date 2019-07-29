Khronos Officially Releases OpenXR 1.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 29 July 2019 at 09:15 AM EDT. 7 Comments
STANDARDS --
Back during the Game Developers Conference was the release of the OpenXR provisional specification by The Khronos Group while today for SIGGRAPH they have formally announced OpenXR 1.0.

OpenXR is the industry standard designed to address fragmentation and promote better interoperability in the AR/VR space across different headsets, software frameworks, and other interfaces. OpenXR 1.0 aims to offer a unified interface for high-performance access to VR and AR devices.


More details and the official specification of OpenXR 1.0 is available from Khronos.org.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
Binomial's Basis Universal To Super-Compress glTF Assets, WebGL Gets New Extensions
Zstd 1.4.1 Further Improves Decode Speed, Other Optimizations
Samba 4.11-RC1 Released With Scalability Improvements, Disables SMB1 By Default
DisplayPort 2.0 Published For 3x Increase In Data Bandwidth Performance
UEFI 2.8 Specification Released With REST & Memory Cryptography
EA Joins The Khronos Group, Will Collaborate On Vulkan
Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD Replacing Their 48-Core Opteron Infrastructure With Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs
Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Linux 5.3 Will Surprisingly Support The Newest Keyboard/Trackpads Of Apple MacBooks
GCC 10 Compiler Picks Up New Scheduler Model & Cost Tables For AMD Zen 2 Processors
Razer's Linux Laptop Plans Appear To Have Been Mothballed
Fedora Developers Discuss Raising Base Requirement To AVX2 CPU Support