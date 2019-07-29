Back during the Game Developers Conference was the release of the OpenXR provisional specification by The Khronos Group while today for SIGGRAPH they have formally announced OpenXR 1.0.
OpenXR is the industry standard designed to address fragmentation and promote better interoperability in the AR/VR space across different headsets, software frameworks, and other interfaces. OpenXR 1.0 aims to offer a unified interface for high-performance access to VR and AR devices.
More details and the official specification of OpenXR 1.0 is available from Khronos.org.
