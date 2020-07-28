Microsoft + Oculus Shipping First Conformant OpenXR 1.0 Implementations
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 28 July 2020 at 09:24 AM EDT. 4 Comments
STANDARDS --
The Khronos Group announced this morning that Microsoft and Oculus are the first two companies shipping conformant OpenXR 1.0 implementations.

OpenXR 1.0 was officially released nearly one year ago to the day while now the first conformant implementations are shipping. These implementations have been vetted using Khronos' open-source OpenXR CTS (Conformance Test Suite).

OpenXR is the Khronos-developed industry standard for AR and VR. Conformant devices include the Windows Mixed Reality and HoloLens 2 and Oculus Rift and Quest headsets. Valve also recently shipped a developer preview of OpenXR 1.0 for SteamVR as another step forward for this API.

More details on today's announcement at Khronos.org.
4 Comments
Related News
Monado Working On Positional Tracking Support Via Libsurvive To Further Open-Source AR/VR
OpenXR Conformance Tests Open-Sourced
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Khronos Releases SYCL 2020 Provisional Specification
Khronos Releases OpenVG 1.1 Lite For High Quality Vector Graphics On Mobile
SD 8.0 Specification To Allow 4GB/s Transfer Rates By Leveraging PCIe 4.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Finally Begins Their Open-Source Dance Around Linux User-Space Threading
There's An Effort By A System76 Engineer To Bring Coreboot To Newer AMD Platforms
GNOME OS Is Taking Shape But Its To Serve For Testing The Desktop
New KDE Slimbook Released - Powered By AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
TUXEDO Computers Launches A Linux Laptop With Ryzen 7 4800H / Ryzen 5 4600H
Proposal Raised For GNOME Software Labeling Its Carbon Cost / Environmental Impact
Linux Secret Memory "secretmemfd" System Call Remains Under Review
V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Running vkQuake On The Raspberry Pi