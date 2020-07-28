The Khronos Group announced this morning that Microsoft and Oculus are the first two companies shipping conformant OpenXR 1.0 implementations.
OpenXR 1.0 was officially released nearly one year ago to the day while now the first conformant implementations are shipping. These implementations have been vetted using Khronos' open-source OpenXR CTS (Conformance Test Suite).
OpenXR is the Khronos-developed industry standard for AR and VR. Conformant devices include the Windows Mixed Reality and HoloLens 2 and Oculus Rift and Quest headsets. Valve also recently shipped a developer preview of OpenXR 1.0 for SteamVR as another step forward for this API.
More details on today's announcement at Khronos.org.
