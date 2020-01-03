Bootlin Working To Boost OpenWrt Security With SELinux + DM-Verity

Embedded Linux consulting firm Bootlin has been working on improving the security of OpenWrt, the Linux distribution popular for running on routers / networking equipment and other embedded Linux networking use-cases.
In particular, Bootlin has been working on improving OpenWrt's security for an unnamed customer. They have been adding DM-VERITY support to OpenWrt for transparent integrity checking of data on block devices. The other big aspect of this work is plumbing Security Enhanced Linux (SELinux) support in OpenWrt.
The OpenWrt support for DM-VERITY and SELinux is currently under review but the hope is that all the work will be upstreamed in 2020.
More details on this effort via the Bootlin Blog.
