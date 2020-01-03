Bootlin Working To Boost OpenWrt Security With SELinux + DM-Verity
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 3 January 2020 at 09:57 AM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Embedded Linux consulting firm Bootlin has been working on improving the security of OpenWrt, the Linux distribution popular for running on routers / networking equipment and other embedded Linux networking use-cases.

In particular, Bootlin has been working on improving OpenWrt's security for an unnamed customer. They have been adding DM-VERITY support to OpenWrt for transparent integrity checking of data on block devices. The other big aspect of this work is plumbing Security Enhanced Linux (SELinux) support in OpenWrt.

The OpenWrt support for DM-VERITY and SELinux is currently under review but the hope is that all the work will be upstreamed in 2020.

More details on this effort via the Bootlin Blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
Jolla Making Plans For Sailfish OS In 2020
Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 20 Released To Ring In The New Year, Free Of 32-Bit Support
Debian's Excitement In The 2010s From Big Releases To Systemd Usage To Powering SteamOS
Sailfish OS Nuuksio Adds VP9 + HEVC Hardware Video Decode, Android App Fixes
Gentoo Developers Exploring The Possibility Of Shipping Distribution Binary Kernels
Alpine Linux 3.11 Introduces KDE/GNOME Desktop Support, Raspberry Pi 4 Compatibility
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
The Experimental GCN 1.0 GPU Support Might Be Dropped From AMDGPU Linux Driver
Linux's exFAT Driver Looking To Still Be Replaced By A Newer Driver From Samsung
Reiser5 File-System In Development - Adds Local Volumes With Parallel Scaling Out