OpenWrt 19.07 is on the way as the next feature release to this router/network focused Linux distribution that remains quite popular with hobbyists.
The release candidate of OpenWrt 19.07 was made available this week and it features all hardware targets now converging on the same kernel version (Linux 4.14.151) where as previous releases saw a mix of Linux branches used depending upon the hardware. GCC 7.4, musl libc 1.1.24, and Binutils 2.31.1 are among the other components powering OpenWrt 19.07 RC1.
OpenWrt 19.07 is bringing WPA3 configuration support for wireless networks, DHCPv6 client/server fixes, other wired and wireless network handling improvements, many bug fixes throughput, updated and new device support, and client-side rendering of views in the web interface for better performance. The OpenWrt web UI also has various security fixes.
More details on OpenWrt 19.07 RC via the OpenWrt.org forums.
