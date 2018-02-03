OpenWRT + LEDE Move Ahead With Their Re-Merge
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 3 January 2018 at 11:21 AM EST. 2 Comments
Last summer the embedded Linux OpenWRT and LEDE projects voted in favor of re-merging their efforts while now in 2018 that effort is coming back together now that the logistics have been addressed.

The re-merged project is unifying under the long-standing OpenWRT branding rather than the "Linux Embedded Development Environment" (LEDE). The project will be governed using rules established by LEDE following their creation of that fork in 2016.

As of this week, the OpenWRT source tree is replaced by the former LEDE tree, as outlined on lede-devel.

A major update to the combined OpenWRT effort is expected in a few months but for now LEDE 17.01 will receive full security/bug fix handling.

More details on the re-merged technical details for the project can be found at lede-project.org.
