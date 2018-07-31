OpenWRT 18.06 Released, Their First Update Since Merging With LEDE
OpenWRT 18.06 is now available as the router/networking/embedded-focused Linux distribution.

OpenWRT 18.06 is a significant release in that it's the first since the OpenWRT and LEDE projects decided to merge under the unified OpenWRT umbrella following the two year fork of the "Linux Embedded Development Environment" (LEDE).

OpenWRT 18.06 succeeds OpenWRT 15.05 and LEDE 17.01 and adds support for network flow offloading and modernizing Atheros AR71xx support, among kernel and package updates along with other alterations.

Sources to OpenWRT 18.06 are available via GitHub while the install targets for various architectures/boards are available from OpenWRT.org.
