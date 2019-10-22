It's a busy day in the royalty-free API space.
The Khronos Group has released OpenVX 1.3 as the newest version of their cross-platform standard around vision and machine intelligence acceleration. OpenVX 1.3 introduces the concept of feature sets to the standard with items like graph infrastructure, enhanced vision, neural network inferencing, binary images, and other items for offering greater flexibility to target different accelerator architectures.
The Khronos Group is working to get the OpenVX 1.3 Conformance Test Suite out before year's end but today they did announce an open-source OpenVX 1.3 implementation for the Raspberry Pi, developed in conjunction with MulticoreWare.
Meanwhile, Khronos also used today to announce updated versions of the OpenGL 4.6 and OpenGL ES 3.2 specifications. These OpenGL updates just incorporate various clarifications/fixes that have come about on their bug/issue trackers. Those updated OpenGL 4.6 and OpenGL ES 3.2 specifications are available from the OpenGL Registry. A list of the specific items addressed can be found via the change-log section.
