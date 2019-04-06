OpenVPN 3 Linux Beta 5 Builds Against OpenSSL By Default, Configuration Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 8 April 2019 at 07:43 PM EDT.
The OpenVPN 3 Linux client has been in the works for a number of months with some big features including a rewrite in C++11, exposing a D-Bus interface that yields a number of usability improvements, better DNS configuration, and various other enhancements.

Out today is the OpenVPN 3 Linux Beta 5 update that now uses OpenSSL (v1.0) by default in place of mbed TLS, improved configurations without client certificate, various other network configuration enhancements, improvements to the openvpn2 command-line interface, and various other changes.

More details on this near-final OpenVPN 3 build can be found via the project's mailing list.
