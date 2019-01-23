OpenVPN 3 Linux Client Moving Closer To Release As A Big Update

While many are looking forward to the day when WireGuard support is mainlined within the Linux kernel and declared as stable and widely supported as a next-gen secure VPN tunnel, for those making use of OpenVPN currently, the OpenVPN 3 Linux client has been taking shape as a big step forward on the OpenVPN front.
The third public beta of the OpenVPN 3 Linux client is now available, which has been rewritten in C++11 and compared to the older client now exposes a D-Bus interface for handling connections. This D-Bus interface allows the OpenVPN client to no longer need root privileges and also allows developers to create their own OpenVPN interfaces based upon the D-Bus interface and even having a base Python module available.
OpenVPN 3 also features improvements around DNS configuration and many other improvements while now leveraging the sources used by their OpenVPN Connect proprietary client.
More details on OpenVPN 3 can be found via the project GitHub site. There are also pre-built binaries for select distributions for those wanting to try out this new open-source OpenVPN client.
