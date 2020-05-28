It's been a while since hearing of OpenVG as The Khronos Group's hardware-accelerated 2D vector graphics API. But today they announced a "Lite" version of OpenVG 1.1.
OpenVG 1.1 as their latest version came back in 2008 and since then there hasn't been much to report on this vector graphics API besides maintenance tasks and a short-lived OpenVG Gallium3D state tracker. Out today though is the provisional specification of OpenVG 1.1 Lite.
OpenVG 1.1 Lite is designed to offer accelerated vector graphics on any OpenGL ES 2.0 conformant GPU. With this lightened up specification, OpenVG 1.1 now able to run on GLES 2.0 GPUs vastly expands the number of devices able to benefit from hardware acceleration for this driver rather than needing OpenVG-specific drivers.
Compared to the decade old OpenVG 1.1, the OpenVG 1.1 Lite specification makes stencil paint modes optional, relaxing requirements around complex stroke path generation, and the lighten/darken blending modes are optional.
More details on the OpenVG 1.1 Lite provisional specification via Khronos.org.
