OpenVDB 9.0 Released With NanoVDB GPU Support

OpenVDB is the software open-sourced by DreamWorks Animations that is now part of the Academy Software Foundation as a sparse volume data structure and associating tooling with a particular focus on visual effects and animations for film production. OpenVDB 9.0 is out today as the latest major update to this library.OpenVDB 9.0 includes the first official release of NanoVDB, a smaller version of the OpenVDB library. With NanoVDB it brings GPU support for static sparse volumes in OpenVDB. The NanoVDB GPU support has been tested with NVIDIA CUDA, OpenCL, OpenGL, Direct3D 12, NVIDIA OptiX, Vulkan and also using just HLSL and GLSL shaders. WebGL support is a work-in-progress.

OpenVDB 9.0 also has faster build times, support for the OpenEXR 3 file format, expanded support for transient data, support for Intel Threaded Building Blocks 2021, and a variety of other improvements.More details on the MPL 2.0 licensed OpenVDB 9.0 release can be found via GitHub and the release notes . Learn more about the open-source project at OpenVDB.org