OpenVDB 9.0 Released With NanoVDB GPU Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 30 October 2021 at 04:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
OpenVDB is the software open-sourced by DreamWorks Animations that is now part of the Academy Software Foundation as a sparse volume data structure and associating tooling with a particular focus on visual effects and animations for film production. OpenVDB 9.0 is out today as the latest major update to this library.

OpenVDB 9.0 includes the first official release of NanoVDB, a smaller version of the OpenVDB library. With NanoVDB it brings GPU support for static sparse volumes in OpenVDB. The NanoVDB GPU support has been tested with NVIDIA CUDA, OpenCL, OpenGL, Direct3D 12, NVIDIA OptiX, Vulkan and also using just HLSL and GLSL shaders. WebGL support is a work-in-progress.


OpenVDB 9.0 also has faster build times, support for the OpenEXR 3 file format, expanded support for transient data, support for Intel Threaded Building Blocks 2021, and a variety of other improvements.

More details on the MPL 2.0 licensed OpenVDB 9.0 release can be found via GitHub and the release notes. Learn more about the open-source project at OpenVDB.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Stargate Is The Newest Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL
Blender 3.x Roadmap Has Big Plans For Vulkan, Other Improvements
GIMP 2.99.8 Released As Another Step Toward The Long Overdue GIMP 3.0
Flatpak 1.12 Released - Better Sub-Sandbox Handling To Benefit Steam
Apache OpenOffice 4.1.11 Released - Increased Font Size In Help, Other Mundane Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3
SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78
Trying Out Ubuntu's New Flutter+Curtin-Powered Desktop Installer Was Disappointing
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
System76 Laptops To See Some Useful Improvements With Linux 5.16
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
Wine 6.20 Released With More Modules Switching To The PE Format
Steam Continues Improving Its Shader Pre-Caching Support, Other Beta Improvements