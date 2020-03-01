Google's OpenTelemetry Reaches Beta For Open-Source Telemetry Purposes
30 March 2020
Nearly one year after announcing OpenTelemetry as the merger of the OpenCensus and OpenTracing projects, Google has announced today OpenTelemetry has advanced to its beta phase.

OpenTelemetry aims to make it easy to provide robust and portable telemetry for cloud-native software. OpenTelemetry supports various programming languages and makes it easy to capture and distribute traces and metrics from arbitrary applications. OpenTelemetry in turn supports sending this telemetry data to different back-ends like Cloud Trace, Jaeger, Prometheus, and others. OpenTelemetry SDKs are offered for the likes of Go, Python, Java, JavaScript, Erlang, .NET, and others.

More details on OpenTelemetry reaching beta can be found via the Google Open-Source Blog. OpenTelemetry is hosted on GitHub.
