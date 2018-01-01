OpenShot Video Editor Planning For Many Improvements In 2018

The OpenShot open-source non-linear video editor is planning for many improvements this year.
While 2017 brought stability and performance improvements to OpenShot, for 2018 a lot more work is to be done. Among their objectives this year are even better stability, improved transform/preview, a new image sequence reader, user-interface improvements, more effects, etc. Beyond program improvements, the OpenShot team also hopes to work on better documentation and also high-quality video tutorials.
Those wanting to learn about OpenShot's plans for 2018 can do so via OpenShotVideo.com.
