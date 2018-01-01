OpenShot Video Editor Planning For Many Improvements In 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 1 January 2018 at 08:55 PM EST. 2 Comments
The OpenShot open-source non-linear video editor is planning for many improvements this year.

While 2017 brought stability and performance improvements to OpenShot, for 2018 a lot more work is to be done. Among their objectives this year are even better stability, improved transform/preview, a new image sequence reader, user-interface improvements, more effects, etc. Beyond program improvements, the OpenShot team also hopes to work on better documentation and also high-quality video tutorials.

Those wanting to learn about OpenShot's plans for 2018 can do so via OpenShotVideo.com.
Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience.

